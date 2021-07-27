Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $157.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

