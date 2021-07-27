Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 88,899 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

