Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.