Eaton Vance Management Buys 176,934 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 2.25% of Lydall worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

NYSE:LDL opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.92 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.