Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

PLD opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

