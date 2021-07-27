Eaton Vance Management Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

