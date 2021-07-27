Eaton Vance Management Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,939,223 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -277.93 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

