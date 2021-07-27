Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 100.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 357,459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 581,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 351,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 677,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 79,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

