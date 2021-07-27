Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Balchem worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.28.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.