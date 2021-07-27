Eaton Vance Management Sells 130,304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,304 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 319.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,870,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 207,258 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

