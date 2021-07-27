Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,364,870 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,870 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 6.62% of Cumulus Media worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

