ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.23

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 14767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECN. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.53.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -99.51.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.606543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.78%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.