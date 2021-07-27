Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.91. 44,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,827. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

