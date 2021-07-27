Einsteinium (EMC2) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,287.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $35,287.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,872,464 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.