Elastos Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $46.46 million and $1.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

