Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,464.24 and approximately $126.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00242544 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

