Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.10 ($2.00). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 664,290 shares changing hands.

ELM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

The firm has a market cap of £864.39 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

