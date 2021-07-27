Ellaism Trading Up 52.8% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $107,245.02 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.87 or 0.05905585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00125876 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,381,732 coins and its circulating supply is 47,330,401 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.