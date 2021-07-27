ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Stock Price Down 8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)’s share price was down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGKLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

