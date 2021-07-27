Elrond (EGLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $49.12 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $87.61 or 0.00219953 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $49.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00028583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,143,185 coins and its circulating supply is 19,198,977 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

