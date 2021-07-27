Emercoin (EMC) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $29,171.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,843,865 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

