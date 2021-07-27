Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Emles Trust – Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.34. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Trust - Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.