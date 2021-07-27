Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.58. Empire shares last traded at C$40.31, with a volume of 298,099 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on EMP.A. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at C$503,703.57.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

