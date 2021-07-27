Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $354,837.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $354,837.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

