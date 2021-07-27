EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. 75,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 200,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a market cap of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

