ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.10. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 19,308 shares.

ENGGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

