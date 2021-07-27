Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

