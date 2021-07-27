Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.320-$4.470 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

