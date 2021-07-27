Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,236 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2,063.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. 556,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $232.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

