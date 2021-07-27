Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,819 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,530.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.57. 86,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.28. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

