Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 306.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

FB traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.09. 461,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,570,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

