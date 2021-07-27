Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,020.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.61. 67,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

