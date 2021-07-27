Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded down $24.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $615.47. 31,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.28. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

