Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.77. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,490. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

