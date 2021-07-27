Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.60. 67,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

