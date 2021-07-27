Energycoin Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $129,921.66 and $31.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

