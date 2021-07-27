ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.48 ($13.50).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €9.86 ($11.60). The stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.