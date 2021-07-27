Enigma Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3.26 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00369703 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01188043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

