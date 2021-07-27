Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entegris were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

ENTG opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

