Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 190,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.