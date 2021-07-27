Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

