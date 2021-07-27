EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 21.5% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $5,049.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

