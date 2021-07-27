EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.760-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 553,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

