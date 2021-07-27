EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28.

About EQ (OTCMKTS:CYPXF)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.