EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQBBF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF remained flat at $$41.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47. EQT AB has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.