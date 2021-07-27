Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EQNR opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

