Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$178.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$174.00 to C$178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$110.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

