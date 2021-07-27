Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 27th (FFIV, INTC, LII, LUV, MEDS, MIRM, SAP, SELB, TSLA, WHR)

Jul 27th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 27th:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $318.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $308.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $875.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $860.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

