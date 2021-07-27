Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 27th (FFIV, INTC, LII, LUV, MEDS, MIRM, SAP, SELB, TSLA, WHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 27th:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $318.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $308.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $875.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $860.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

