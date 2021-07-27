Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

NYSE ELS opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $82.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

