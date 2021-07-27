Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 1,424,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

